Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 74500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$16.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)
Featured Articles
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.