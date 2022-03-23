BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BHIB traded up GBX 0.61 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85.11 ($1.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £98.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. BMO UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 79.07 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.30.
BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
