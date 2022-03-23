Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,201.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,331.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,360.06.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 87.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

