Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 493,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,841,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

