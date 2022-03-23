Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.92.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

