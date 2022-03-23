Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $21.94 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 73.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 109,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

CHRW opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

