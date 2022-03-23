Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $325.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.76.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,491 shares of company stock worth $32,065,078. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

