Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 575 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

VRSK stock opened at $211.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

