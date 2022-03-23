Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $343.01 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.63 and a 200-day moving average of $379.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

