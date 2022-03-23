Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $574.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $585.22 and a 200 day moving average of $654.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

