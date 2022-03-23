Brad Gerstner Acquires 175,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

