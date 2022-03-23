Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,815,472 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $13.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after buying an additional 1,804,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after buying an additional 673,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after buying an additional 265,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after buying an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

