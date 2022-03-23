Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

BBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,292,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.08.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 163.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Brickell Biotech by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 89,345 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brickell Biotech by 49.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

