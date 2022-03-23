Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $314.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will report $314.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.60 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. 11,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.20. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after acquiring an additional 208,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after buying an additional 83,001 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after buying an additional 154,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $67,642,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.