Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post $2.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Stryker posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $11.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

SYK traded down $11.50 on Wednesday, hitting $255.47. 1,777,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,580. Stryker has a twelve month low of $229.10 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

