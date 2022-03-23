Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.17). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,784 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 156,286.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. 47,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,911. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

