Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $2.87 EPS

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.94. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.56. 80,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $158.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

