Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.