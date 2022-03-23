Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to report $9.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.16 million and the highest is $10.30 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $10.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $44.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $46.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.53 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $70.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 56.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

CTSO stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $134.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.