Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $684.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $685.40 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

KFY traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

