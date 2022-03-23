Brokerages Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $30,545,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 189,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 638.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 129,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 620,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.66. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

