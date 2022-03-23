Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price at $38.92

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

