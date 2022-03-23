Brokerages Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Target Price at GBX 417

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 417 ($5.49).

BRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.53) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.99) to GBX 425 ($5.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($82,365.72). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,536.65). Insiders purchased a total of 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376 over the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin stock remained flat at $GBX 314.50 ($4.14) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,566. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £955.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.16. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.42).

About Brewin Dolphin (Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.