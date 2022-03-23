Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $43.14

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion and a PE ratio of -14.16. Coupang has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $2,938,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Coupang by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.