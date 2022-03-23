Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $43.14

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

CPNG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion and a PE ratio of -14.16. Coupang has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $2,938,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Coupang by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.