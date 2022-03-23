Brokerages Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Target Price at $3,520.20

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,520.20.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,400 ($97.42) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($96.10) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 400,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,559,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

GRUB opened at $6.50 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

