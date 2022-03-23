Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $30.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

