Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price at $16.89

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SBRA opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -235.29%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after buying an additional 1,006,444 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

