Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Price at $66.60

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $587.09 million, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $4,431,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 260.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $3,009,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VSE by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $2,389,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.