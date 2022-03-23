Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Target Price at $99.86

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

