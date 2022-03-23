Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Target Price at $5,325.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,325.00.

WZZZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

