Brokers Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

Shares of AXP opened at $191.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.