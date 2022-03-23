Brokers Set Expectations for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Sierra Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.41 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals (Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.