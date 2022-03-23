Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

BBU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,614,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after buying an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 457,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 404,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

