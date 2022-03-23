BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 99,440 shares.The stock last traded at $71.12 and had previously closed at $72.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,489,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BRP by 126.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

