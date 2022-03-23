BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 99,440 shares.The stock last traded at $71.12 and had previously closed at $72.57.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.70.
BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
