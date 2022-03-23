BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.50 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $56.37 million and $1.50 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.58 or 0.07036390 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,148.67 or 0.99972005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044338 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

