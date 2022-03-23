Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $34,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Bunge by 3.5% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bunge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

