ByteNext Price Hits $0.0386 on Major Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $665,263.61 and $33,718.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.16 or 0.06993016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,237.15 or 1.00220089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044509 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars.

