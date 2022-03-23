BZEdge Price Tops $0.0003 (BZE)

BZEdge (BZE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $821,261.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07027857 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.17 or 0.99817126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044427 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

