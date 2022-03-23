Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.96

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 8514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.13 and a beta of -0.20.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

