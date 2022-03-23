Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. 69,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,503. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 761,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 71,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

