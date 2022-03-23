Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 296,587 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $31.94.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Camtek by 138.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
