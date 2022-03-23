Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 296,587 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $31.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 10.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Camtek by 138.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

