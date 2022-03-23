Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.32.

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

TSE CNQ opened at C$77.61 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.83 and a twelve month high of C$79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total value of C$154,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,793. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at C$5,174,801.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,294 shares of company stock worth $14,679,700.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

