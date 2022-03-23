Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $182.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE COF opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.34.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

