Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $324,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CDLX stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,664,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

