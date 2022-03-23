CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Up to $39.70

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $40.74. CareDx shares last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 3,992 shares.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 0.74.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,629 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 509,420 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 405,392 shares during the period.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

