CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.15. CareMax shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 17,532 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareMax by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

