Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRBU traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,309. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

