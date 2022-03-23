Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Graham by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Graham by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Graham by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Graham by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $600.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $593.21. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

