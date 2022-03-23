Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,442 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

NYSE:MO opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

