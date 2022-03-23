Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.34

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.34 ($17.96) and traded as high as €18.46 ($20.29). Carrefour shares last traded at €18.36 ($20.18), with a volume of 3,021,480 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.34.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

